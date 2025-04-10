Mads Hermansen News: No help from defense

Hermansen registered two saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-0 defeat versus Newcastle United.

Hermansen was left hung out to dry as Leicester fell to Newcastle 3-0 on Monday. The Danish goalie faced five shots on target, conceded three goals, and made two saves. However, each goal he conceded was from shots that were from point-blank range and generated a combined 2.84 expected goals on target. He will hope for a stronger performance from his back line on Saturday against Brighton.