Mads Hermansen News: One save in defeat

Hermansen registered one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Arsenal.

Hermansen was required to make just one save in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. The Danish goalkeeper was beaten by Leandro Trossard's late finish from Martin Odegaard's cutback and had no realistic chance of stopping it. Hermansen has made 48 saves and conceded 25 goals across 16 Premier League appearances this season, with his consistent shot-stopping representing one of the few genuine bright spots in West Ham's campaign. He will look to put in a solid performance in the next match against Newcastle United.