Mads Hermansen News: One save in victory

Hermansen had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Everton.

Hermansen recorded one save in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League home win over Everton, coming up huge in the 83rd minute when he denied Thierno Barry with a goal-bound effort that deflected onto the crossbar, preserving a 1-0 lead at a massive moment. He was eventually beaten by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's volley in the 88th minute, but his stop on Barry stood out as the key play and arguably the turning point that set the stage for the late winner. Hermansen now has six clean sheets in 14 Premier League starts this season and remains in line to hold onto the number one role for the Hammers down the stretch.