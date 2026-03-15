Mads Hermansen headshot

Mads Hermansen News: Only allows one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Hermansen recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Manchester City.

Hermansen had a busy day in net Saturday but did well to only allow one goal, also making five saves. However, he was unable to earn another clean sheet after one last outing, with two in his past five appearances. He will have a tough time getting another next time out against Aston Villa, with four this season in 10 appearances.

Mads Hermansen
West Ham United
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