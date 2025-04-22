Mads Hermansen News: Seven saves but concedes late
Hermansen made seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Liverpool.
Hermansen kept Liverpool away for a majority of the game but was unable to keep out a late Trent Alexander-Arnold winner. This was his seventh game out of 11 since his return to the team where he has made three or more saves and only his fourth occasion this season making seven or more saves.
