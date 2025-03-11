Mads Hermansen News: Solid effort Sunday
Hermansen recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Chelsea.
Hermansen made seven saves against Chelsea, allowing just the one goal Sunday. He's let in 13 goals in the last five PL matches, making 17 saves in that span for an average of 3.9 saves per game. The keeper will face off with Manchester United on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five appearances.
