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Mads Hermansen News: Three saves in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Hermansen registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Leeds United.

Hermansen made three saves as West Ham won 3-0 against Leeds. The clean sheet win was not enough to help West Ham survive. He has played 18 games this season and kept a remarkable seven clean sheets, all as part of a team that ended up getting relegated. He had failed to keep a clean sheet in the four games before this one.

Mads Hermansen
West Ham United
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