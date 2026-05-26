Mads Hermansen News: Three saves in 3-0 win

Hermansen registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Leeds United.

Hermansen made three saves as West Ham won 3-0 against Leeds. The clean sheet win was not enough to help West Ham survive. He has played 18 games this season and kept a remarkable seven clean sheets, all as part of a team that ended up getting relegated. He had failed to keep a clean sheet in the four games before this one.