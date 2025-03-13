Fantasy Soccer
Mads Pedersen headshot

Mads Pedersen Injury: Trains again, hopeful for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Pedersen (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg after training this week, according to manager Jess Thorup.

Pedersen looks to be on the verge of coming back into the team, as the defender is set to be a late call after being included in training throughout the week. This is good news for the defender, as he has spent most of the season injured, missing 17 games compared to the six he has played in. He did start in the opening two matches of the season and will hope to possibly see some more starting time once he is fit.

