Mads Roerslev Injury: Still not ready to comeback

Roerslev (heel) is still not ready and will need more time as he hasn't been fully involved in training and is still dealing with his injury, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in a press conference. "Mads hasn't been fully involved in training this week. He's still having some problems with his heel."

Roerslev is still not ready to make his return as he hasn't been fully involved in training and is still dealing with his heel injury. This is concerning for the club as they are facing a rash of injuries in their backline, which will force young players and natural flankers to play in central defense.