Mads Roerslev headshot

Mads Roerslev Injury: Suffering from heel injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Roerslev missed Denmark's match Thursday due to a heel injury, according to his club.

Roerslev look to have suffered an injury over the international break, as he was dropped from the team ahead of Thursday's contest due to heel issues. Luckily for the club, this appears to be minor and he will return to Wolfsburg early next week. He has only started in two of his seven appearances on the team sheet this season and will likely continue in that role once fit.

Mads Roerslev
VfL Wolfsburg
