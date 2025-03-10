Fantasy Soccer
Madson headshot

Madson News: Active as attacking threat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Madson registered three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-0 loss against Atlético San Luis.

Madson couldn't repeat the two-goal performance he delivered in the 2-2 draw against Pachuca in the previous round, but the Brazilian was one of Juarez's biggest threats in the final meters. He's made just four starts and six appearances in the Clausura, but he's already accounted for two goals, 10 shots, five chances created and 11 crosses in that span.

