Madson News: Involved in two goals Saturday

Madson scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.

Madson showed off his offensive skills by assisting Jairo Torres with a pass in the 21st minute and scoring off a dribble in the 60th of the victory. That performance gives Madson a total of three goals and one assist in eight league appearances (six starts) over the current campaign. He's a strong candidate to retain a spot in Bravos' three-man attacking midfield in future weeks, looking to improve on his averages of 1.6 shots (1.0 on target), 0.9 chances created and 1.9 fouls drawn per game.