Madson News: Involved in two goals Saturday
Madson scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 39th minute.
Madson showed off his offensive skills by assisting Jairo Torres with a pass in the 21st minute and scoring off a dribble in the 60th of the victory. That performance gives Madson a total of three goals and one assist in eight league appearances (six starts) over the current campaign. He's a strong candidate to retain a spot in Bravos' three-man attacking midfield in future weeks, looking to improve on his averages of 1.6 shots (1.0 on target), 0.9 chances created and 1.9 fouls drawn per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now