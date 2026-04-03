Madson News: On bench Friday

Madson (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's trip to Puebla.

Madson has returned to contention after being sidelined since Jan. 18 due to injury. The winger is likely fit for limited minutes and could replace either Jairo Torres or Raymundo Fulgencio from the current lineup. Madson recorded an assist over the first three Liga MX games of the year, but he failed to score despite taking six shots in his last outing.