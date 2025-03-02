Fantasy Soccer
Madson News: Records brace in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Madson scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Madson opened the scoring on a second attempt after the keeper fumbled his initial strike in the sixth minute. The attacker then doubled his output by capitalizing on poor marking on a corner kick in first-half stoppage time of Saturday's clash. Those were his first two goals in five matches played since joining Bravos for the Clausura 2025 campaign, and the four shots were a season-high total for him in that period. He'll look to stay active on the right flank heading into a favorable stretch of the schedule.

Madson
Juárez
