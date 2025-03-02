Madson News: Records brace in draw

Madson scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Pachuca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 51st minute.

Madson opened the scoring on a second attempt after the keeper fumbled his initial strike in the sixth minute. The attacker then doubled his output by capitalizing on poor marking on a corner kick in first-half stoppage time of Saturday's clash. Those were his first two goals in five matches played since joining Bravos for the Clausura 2025 campaign, and the four shots were a season-high total for him in that period. He'll look to stay active on the right flank heading into a favorable stretch of the schedule.