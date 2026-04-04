Madson News: Scores off bench in return

Madson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Puebla.

Madson ran from the left flank into the box and capitalized on a superb delivery from Francisco Nevarez in the 77th minute of the draw. The attacker had limited playing time following his recovery from an injury that sidelined him for 11 weeks. He was used on the opposite flank compared to the right-wing role he had played before. With the goal opening his scoring count and adding to his lone assist in four games this year, Madson will aim to be selected over Jairo Torres or Raymundo Fulgencio in the final stretch of the season.