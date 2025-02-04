Madson News: Signs with Bravos

Madson is officially joining Juarez following his transfer from Portuguese side Moreirense, his new team announced Sunday.

Madson is coming off an active period in Portugal, where he scored two goals and one assist in 19 league appearances (16 starts). Additionally, he averaged 1.5 shots, 0.9 chances created and 4.6 duels won per game. He can be used on either flank in place of Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez or Jairo Torres, respectively, and may also challenge Guilherme Castilho for set pieces.