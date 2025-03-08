Maduka Okoye Injury: Returning against Lazio

Okoye (wrist) "is available and has trained well, but he's a little rusty, while Daniele Padelli has done well versus Parma," coach Kosta Runjaic relayed.

Okoye will be back after missing months due to wrist surgery, but Daniele Padelli might stay on goal a while longer. He was the top option before getting hurt. He allowed 21 goals, made 42 saves and kept three clean sheets in 14 matches.