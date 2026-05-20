Maduka Okoye News: Allows one goal in Cremonese tilt
Okoye made three saves and gave up one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Cremonese.
Okoye was forced into a difficult save by Federico Bonazzoli following a defensive miscue, and then Jamie Vardy pounced on the rebound. He was coming off back-to-back clean sheets, his lone two in the last five fixtures, during which he has made five saves and surrendered five goals. Up next, Udinese will face Napoli away Sunday.
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