Maduka Okoye News: Beaten once in Juventus clash

Okoye made seven saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

Okoye was under heavy fire and had a standout performance, posting his second-highest number of saves in the save, but Juventus found a way to score once. He has kept one clean sheet in the last six rounds, making 17 saves and giving up eight goals. Up next, Udinese will face Genoa away Friday.