Maduka Okoye News: Blown away by Milan

Okoye made three saves and one clearance and gave up four goals in Friday's 4-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Okoye paid the price for a very poor showing by his defenders, as Milan created a host of clear-cut opportunities and could have scored even more. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five matches since returning from injury, allowing nine goals and making 14 saves. Udinese will face Torino away next Monday.