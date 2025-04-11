Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maduka Okoye headshot

Maduka Okoye News: Blown away by Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Okoye made three saves and one clearance and gave up four goals in Friday's 4-0 defeat against AC Milan.

Okoye paid the price for a very poor showing by his defenders, as Milan created a host of clear-cut opportunities and could have scored even more. He hasn't kept a clean sheet in five matches since returning from injury, allowing nine goals and making 14 saves. Udinese will face Torino away next Monday.

Maduka Okoye
Udinese
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now