Maduka Okoye headshot

Maduka Okoye News: Concedes three in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Okoye recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.

Okoye turned aside two of five Lazio shots on goal Monday in a frenetic 3-3 draw. Over his last five starting appearances, the experienced keeper has made 11 saves and four clearances while recording three clean sheets and conceding four goals. Okoye will look for improved results Saturday when Udinese hosts Torino.

Maduka Okoye
Udinese
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