Maduka Okoye News: Concedes three in draw

Okoye recorded two saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-3 draw against Lazio.

Okoye turned aside two of five Lazio shots on goal Monday in a frenetic 3-3 draw. Over his last five starting appearances, the experienced keeper has made 11 saves and four clearances while recording three clean sheets and conceding four goals. Okoye will look for improved results Saturday when Udinese hosts Torino.