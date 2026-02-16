Maduka Okoye News: Concedes two in loss

Okoye had one save and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Sassuolo.

Okoye gave up two goals in a flash early in the second half as Sassuolo flipped a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 advantage. He had done his part to keep Udinese in control through a composed first half, handling the routine traffic while Sassuolo struggled to generate anything truly dangerous. Once the equalizer hit the net, the momentum swung immediately and the second goal followed right behind it, putting Udinese on their heels. Okoye had little chance on either strike and finished with just one save on the day, the first time he has been held to a single stop since late December. He will aim to bounce back and steady the line in Monday's matchup against Bologna.