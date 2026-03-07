Maduka Okoye News: Concedes two in second half

Okoye had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Atalanta. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

The goalkeeper was stellar in the first half but did concede two goals in the second half to cost Udinese a couple points in a draw with Atalanta. Things don't get any easier for Okoye, who gets to face a Juventus side which has notched 50 goals on the season in Serie A play next.