Maduka Okoye News: Consecutive clean sheets

Okoye had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Okoye repelled four Como shots on goal Monday and made two clearances as Udinese earned a share of the points in a scoreless draw. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 15 saves and eight clearances while conceding just three goals and recording three clean sheets. Okoye will look to continue his strong run of form Saturday when Udinese travel for a showdown with AC Milan.