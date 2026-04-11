Maduka Okoye News: Doesn't concede against Milan
Okoye recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus AC Milan.
Okoye pushed his streak of clean sheets to three and pulled off a pair of monster saves in the second half. He's in the midst of the best stretch of his season. He has allowed three goals and made 18 saves in the last five rounds. Up next, Udinese will host Parma on Saturday.
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