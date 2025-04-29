Maduka Okoye News: Earns clean sheet in draw

Okoye registered one save and allowed zero goals in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Bologna.

Okoye secured a clean sheet in Monday's clash against Bologna. He made a vital save to deny Thijs Dallinga in the 33rd minute of the first half, showcasing his alertness and reflexes when coming out quickly on the forward. That was his only save of the game but it was enough to register his fourth clean sheet in Serie A this season. He will look to find another one against Cagliari on Saturday.