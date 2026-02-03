Okoye posted a clean sheet with three saves, including a key stop on Donyell Malen in the 29th minute on a Roma counter. He stayed locked in late as Roma ramped up the pressure and was credited with a massive save deep into stoppage time to preserve the lead. His command of crosses was solid, and he helped Udinese see out the match with composed distribution in the closing minutes. This marked his first Serie A clean sheet since mid December and his fourth in 15 appearances this season. Okoye will look to carry that momentum into Sunday's matchup against Lecce.