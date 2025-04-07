Maduka Okoye News: Makes six saves in loss

Okoye made six saves and conceded one goal during Friday's 1-0 loss against Genoa.

Okoye made his fourth start since returning from the wrist injury that left him sidelined for a long time and had one of his best performances of the season, which included a season high in saves. However, the goalkeeper couldn't do much when Alessandro Zanoli fired a powerful one-timer to score the lone goal of the match in the 77th minute. This has definitely been a rough campaign for Okoye, who will have another difficult match next Friday as his team hosts AC Milan.