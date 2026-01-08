Okoye returned to the starting XI after missing one match due to suspension and sitting on the bench last time out, and he delivered a strong performance against Torino on Wednesday, making three saves while conceding one goal. The goalkeeper is enduring a difficult season and has recently been competing with Daniele Padelli for minutes, posting 26 saves, conceding 14 goals and recording three clean sheets across 11 Serie A appearances this season. He will look to build momentum against league-bottom Pisa on Saturday.