Maduka Okoye News: Two saves in clean sheet

Okoye recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Okoye claimed his second away clean sheet of the season and his first since the game against Parma at the end of November. The goalkeeper has now kept two clean sheets in his last four league games, conceding three goals while making 11 saves across that run. After the international break he faces a tough test on April 6th against Como.