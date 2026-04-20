Maduka Okoye News: Zero saves in defeat

Okoye had no saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Parma.

Okoye made neither save nor clearance Saturday as Udinese were narrowly eased past in a 1-0 defeat at home to Parma. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 16 saves and four clearances while conceding just two goals and recording three clean sheets. Okoye will look to maintain his strong run of form Monday when Udinese travel to tussle with Lazio.