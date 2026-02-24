Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Added to traveling squad

Akliouche (hip) is in the squad list for Wednesday's match against PSG.

Akliouche looks to already be an option again after only one game out, with the midfielder listed in the traveling squad to face PSG. He has started in 28 of his 30 appearances this season and will likely bid for a starting role immediately, an integral part of the team if they want to upset PSG, notching four goals and five assists this season.