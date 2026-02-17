Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Available against PSG

Akliouche (hip) is back available for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, the club announced.

Akliouche picked up a hip injury in the clash against Nantes, but the issue turned out to be less serious than initially feared, as the young attacking midfielder is back available for Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain. That's a huge boost for the Monegasques, since Akliouche has been a locked-in starter whenever he's healthy and should slide right back into that role if he's cleared to go from the opening whistle. If he's eased in off the bench, Simon Adingra or Krepin Diatta are in line to get the nod in the front line.