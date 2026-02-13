Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Forced off Friday

Akliouche left the field in the 43rd minute of Friday's game versus Nantes with an apparent knee injury.

Akliouche had a limited outing on the right flank before succumbing to the issue and being replaced by Mamadou Coulibaly during the week 22 matchup. The attacking midfielder will have to be assessed to determine his availability for upcoming fixtures. He has been extremely active this season, tallying 58 shots (21 on goal), 38 chances created, four goals and four assists over 28 league or UCL appearances. Other than Coulibaly, a fit-again Ansu Fati could gain playing time if Akliouche is ruled out.