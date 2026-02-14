Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Injury seems concerning

Akliouche (hip) was forced off right before the break in Friday's 3-1 win over Nantes due to a concerning injury, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference, according to Luke Entwistle from MonacoLife. "Maghnes is not the type of player to ask to come off like that. It isn't in his character."

Akliouche picked up what looked like a serious injury during Friday's win over the Canaries and could be facing a spell on the sidelines. The attacking midfielder will undergo further evaluation in the coming days, but his availability for Tuesday's Champions League playoff clash against Paris Saint-Germain already appears to be in serious doubt. That is a major setback for the Diagonale, as Akliouche remains a locked-in starter despite a down year by his standards with eight goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions, and his absence could open the door for Ansu Fati, Krepin Diatta or Simon Adingra to take on a bigger role.