Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Knock keeps him in gym Wednesday

Akliouche (knock) was working in the gym Wednesday after taking a knock to his right leg in Sunday's clash against Marseille, and his availability for Friday's clash against Paris FC is something to monitor, according to Christopher Roux of Nice Matin.

Akliouche is one of Monaco's most important attacking pieces and any absence would be a real blow for the club heading into the weekend. The expectation is that he should be fine for Friday, but the staff will keep a close eye on his progress over the coming days before making a final call. Krepin Diatta or Ansu Fati would be in line for larger roles in the front line if Akliouche cannot go against Paris FC.