Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Late call against PSG

Akliouche (hip) is a late call for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference.

Akliouche picked up a hip issue in the last match against Nantes and will be evaluated after Tuesday morning's final training session. The forward has been a locked-in starter for the Diagonale, so the club will be pushing to have him ready for kickoff. If he is ruled out, Simon Adingra or Ansu Fati are in line as the top candidates to step into the starting frontline and absorb those attacking minutes.