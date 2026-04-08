Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Late call for Friday

Akliouche (undisclosed) is a late call for Friday's match against Paris FC, according to manager Sebastian Pocognoli, per Damien Dellebra of La Diagonale. "We hope that this will have a good impact on his injury. We hope it will be ready for Friday. It's not certain. "

Akliouche was limited to gym work Wednesday, and that looks to be leaving him as a late call for Friday, needing to be tested again before they decide if he can play. This is a major thing to watch for the club, as he is a regular starter when fit, notching three goal contributions in his past three appearances. However, if he were to miss out, Mamadou Coulibaly would be a likely option to move to a more attacking role, while Aladji Bamba sees the start in the midfield.