Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Late call Saturday

Akliouche (hip) wasn't spotted in team training Thursday and is a late call for Saturday's clash against Lens, coach Sebastien Pocognoli said in the press conference, according to La Diagonale.

Akliouche has been managing a lingering hip issue since the matchup against Nantes, and while he could have pushed through it for Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSG, the staff opted to hold him back. He was not in full team training two days out from Saturday's showdown with Lens, signaling he still needs more time to fully shake the problem. If the winger is unable to make the squad, expect Mika Biereth or Simon Adingra to step into an expanded role up top for the Diagonale and absorb more responsibility in the attacking rotation.