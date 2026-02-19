Maghnes Akliouche Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Akliouche (hip) wasn't spotted in team training in recent days and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Lens, the club announced.

Akliouche has been managing a lingering hip issue since the matchup against Nantes, and while he could have pushed through it for Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSG, the staff opted to hold him back in recent days. He was not in full team training and is now ruled out from Saturday's showdown with Lens, signaling he still needs more time to fully shake the problem. Therefore, expect Mika Biereth or Simon Adingra to step into an expanded role up top for the Diagonale and absorb more responsibility in the attacking rotation.