Maghnes Akliouche headshot

Maghnes Akliouche News: Assists second in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Akliouche assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Akliouche assisted Lamine Camara as Monaco took a 2-0 lead against Toulouse. They went on to draw 2-2. This brings him to five assists in Ligue 1 this season, having also provided three assists in the Champions League. He has assisted in back-to-back games and has created eight chances across these matches with two coming in this game.

Maghnes Akliouche
Monaco
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