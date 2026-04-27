Maghnes Akliouche News: Assists second in 2-2 draw

Akliouche assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Toulouse.

Akliouche assisted Lamine Camara as Monaco took a 2-0 lead against Toulouse. They went on to draw 2-2. This brings him to five assists in Ligue 1 this season, having also provided three assists in the Champions League. He has assisted in back-to-back games and has created eight chances across these matches with two coming in this game.