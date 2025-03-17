Fantasy Soccer
Maghnes Akliouche headshot

Maghnes Akliouche News: Brilliant shift

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Akliouche scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Angers.

Akliouche had one of his best performances of the season as Monaco took down Angers 2-0 on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the right winger scored one goal from his only shot attempt (a penalty), created three chances, completed two of his three dribble attempts, and made seven passes into the final third. Akliouche now has three goal contributions in his last five starts for Monaco. The club will need him to continue this fine form when they battle Nice after the international break, who are level with them on points for third place in Ligue 1.

Maghnes Akliouche
Monaco
