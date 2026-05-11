Maghnes Akliouche News: Decent day attacking
Akliouche had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Lille.
Akliouche couldn't earn a goal contribution but was still solid in the final third, providing two shots and three crosses. However, it did end his three-match assist streak, sitting at six goals and six assists in 30 appearances (27 starts) this campaign.
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