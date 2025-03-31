Maghnes Akliouche News: Great performance on wing

Akliouche assisted twice to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Nice.

Akliouche was a key factor in Monaco's crucial victory over Nice on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the right midfielder registered two assists, created three chances, completed three of his seven dribbles, and won nine of his 14 ground duels. He did miss two big chances, but more than made up for those shortcomings with the other aspects of his game. Akliouche now has four goal contributions in his last four starts for Monaco.