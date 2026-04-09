Maghnes Akliouche News: In squad for Paris trip

Akliouche (undisclosed) is in the squad list for Friday's clash against Paris FC.

Akliouche is expected to be involved in a central attacking midfield spot after dealing with a knock. His presence would be excellent news for the club, as he's one of their most consistent offensive performers, averaging 1.7 shots (0.6 on goal) and 1.2 chances created per contest in league play. Both Ansu Fati and Mamadou Coulibaly could see their playing time reduced, with the latter possibly moving to a more defensive role with Akliouche available.