Maghnes Akliouche News: Provides assist Tuesday

Akliouche assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and four chances created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw against Benfica. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Akliouche assisted Eliesse Ben Seghir's goal right after halftime with a great run on the right wing and a precise back pass for the scorer, who finished unchallenged in the box. This was Akliouche's seventh assist of the season in 30 appearances across all competitions. He also created four chances, bringing his total to 45 during the same period. However, it wasn't enough to help his team qualify for the next round.