Maghnes Akliouche News: Records Assist
Akliouche assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.
Akliouche delivered an assist for Folarin Balogun with a perfectly weighted through ball in Tuesday's match against Paris Saint-Germain, ending a 12-game stretch without an assist across all competitions. He also added three key passes and two tackles. The midfielder has endured a difficult spell in recent months but remains an undisputed starter, recording one goal and one assist across his last 13 appearances in all competitions.
