Maghnes Akliouche News: Registers goal, assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Akliouche scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Friday's 3-1 win versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Akliouche delivered a strong performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday, first opening the scoring in the first half with a powerful strike inside the box, then providing an assist for Folarin Balogun after a high turnover in the second half, adding two key passes and two tackles. The attacking midfielder is in good form at the moment, recording two goals and two assists across his last three appearances in all competitions.

