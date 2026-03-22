Maghnes Akliouche News: Scores in win
Akliouche scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.
Akliouche wasn't a massive factor but he put up enough shots and got in the right spots to eventually net a goal. The midfielder could be an important secondary attacker for Monaco when they face Marseille, a team just three points ahead of them in the league table. Marseille have been good defensively, allowing only 35 goals in league play this season.
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