Maghnes Akliouche News: Scores in win

Akliouche scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Akliouche wasn't a massive factor but he put up enough shots and got in the right spots to eventually net a goal. The midfielder could be an important secondary attacker for Monaco when they face Marseille, a team just three points ahead of them in the league table. Marseille have been good defensively, allowing only 35 goals in league play this season.