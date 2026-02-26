Maghnes Akliouche News: Scores opener

Akliouche scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Akliouche opened the scoring with a well-placed finish off a pass from Mamadou Coulibaly late in the first half of Wednesday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain. He added three key passes, one tackle and one interception. The attacking midfielder remains a locked-in starter despite a somewhat inconsistent season, totaling five goals and five assists across 31 appearances in all competitions.